Boreham Wood suffer promotion blow with defeat at lowly Maidenhead By Press Association February 19 2022, 7.28pm The Magpies pulled further clear of the relegation zone (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Boreham Wood saw their Vanarama National League promotion push dented after losing 2-0 at Maidenhead. The visitors, who face Everton in the FA Cup fifth round next month, had gone close to breaking the deadlock when Kane Smith saw his curling shot rattle the crossbar. However, it was the Magpies, looking to pull further clear of the relegation zone, who took the lead when Josh Kelly cut back inside onto his right foot before drilling a low shot into the far corner. Third-placed Boreham Wood, who had not suffered a league defeat since October, pushed for an equaliser and Connor Stevens headed just wide from a corner. Maidenhead, though, added a late second through a 20-yard volley from Nathan Blissett to move nine points clear of the bottom three. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Kane Smith and Scott Boden on target as Boreham Wood see off Altrincham Frank Lampard’s Everton ease relegation fears with confident victory over Leeds Bournemouth return to automatic promotion spots after win over Birmingham Boreham Wood defender Kane Smith excited by ‘dream’ Everton tie