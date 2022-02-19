Richard Kilty says he will never forgive CJ Ujah after losing Olympic medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Richard Kilty says he will never forgive CJ Ujah after losing Olympic medal

By Press Association
February 19 2022, 11.42pm
Great Britain sprinter Richard Kilty faces losing his Olympic medal (David Davies/PA)
Great Britain sprinter Richard Kilty faces losing his Olympic medal (David Davies/PA)

Richard Kilty does not believe he will ever forgive “reckless” CJ Ujah for the failed drugs test which will see him lose his Olympic silver medal.

It was announced on Friday that Great Britain were being stripped of the 4x100m relay silver won at last summer’s Tokyo Games after Ujah was found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Ujah, who tested positive for the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, said in a statement he had “unknowingly consumed a contaminated supplement” and apologised to his “team-mates, their families and support teams”.

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, centre, embraces CJ Ujah after finishing second in the 4 x 100m relay in Tokyo as team-mate Richard Kilty, left, looks on
Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, centre, embraces CJ Ujah after finishing second in the 4 x 100m relay in Tokyo as team-mate Richard Kilty looks on (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kilty revealed Ujah had spoken to his team-mates – Zharnel Hughes and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake were the other members of the relay team that won silver – via Zoom a couple of months earlier to explain his situation and apologise.

The 32-year-old, though, says the fallout will always remain tough to stomach.

“What he has done has been reckless,” Kilty told national newspapers.

“Everything has been a team effort to get to that position to be part of the British 4×100 strike four.

“Now he’s made that mistake I don’t think I’ll ever be able to forgive him because me, Zharnel and Nethaneel have lost a medal at the hands of his mistakes.

“CJ is ultimately going to be the one who is going to get banned himself — it is affecting his own career, but again we’ve worked so, so, so hard.

“We finally reached the pinnacle and won an Olympic medal, and then we lose it because one person has just been sloppy with what’s gone into their body. It’s heartbreaking.”

Kilty felt let down by his Ujah’s actions.

“For the last 20 years of my career – the same as the other two lads – we have worked our asses off. We have followed the rules, in and out,” he said.

“I know for a fact that I’m never going to fail a drug test for two reasons – one, I don’t take drugs; two – every supplement and everything that I put into my body, that’s on me and I make sure whatever goes into my body is checked.”

Kilty added: “Only he knows the truth. Either way, it’s reckless.

“Sadly, it’s affected his career and three of our careers, our families, absolutely everything. It’s a tragedy for all of us involved.

“I could look him [Ujah] in the eye, but could he look me in the eye and tell the truth? That is the question.

“Only he knows the truth. Only he knows. He has got to live with it.”