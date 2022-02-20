Chris Lucketti pleased as Motherwell hit back for a point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chris Lucketti pleased as Motherwell hit back for a point

By Press Association
February 20 2022, 11.42am
Chris Lucketti hailed Motherwell’s resilience (Nick Potts/PA)
Chris Lucketti hailed Motherwell’s resilience (Nick Potts/PA)

Assistant manager Chris Lucketti praised Motherwell’s resilience after they battled from a goal down to get a deserved point against Aberdeen on Saturday.

Under new boss Jim Goodwin, whose move from St Mirren was only confirmed on Saturday morning, the Dons took the lead at Fir Park in the 38th minute when Vicente Besuijen scored his first goal for the Pittodrie club.

However, Motherwell, who had beaten Aberdeen in all three previous meetings this season, fought their way back into a tough cinch Premiership encounter after the break and levelled in the 68th minute through midfielder Mark O’Hara.

Lucketti, the leader in the dugout with manager Graham Alexander in the stand serving a ban, was pleased with the Lanarkshire side’s steel.

He told Motherwell TV: “We were the team pushing for the equaliser which we got and then we were the team pushing for the winning goal which we nearly got so I am really pleased with the team and the way they responded to going a goal down and finishing the game on a positive manner.

“Aberdeen are a good side and we have had some good tests against them this season.

“When you go a goal down, psychologically it can affect you but this group of players seem to respond when they go a goal down and that’s what you need from a good side and that’s what we are, a good side and we showed that in the second half.

“We were the team on the front foot and on another day we win that game and get three points.

“We had more than 20 attempts on goal and we should be working Joe Lewis more than what we did. On another day, hopefully we will be more clinical.”

After taking his first point as new Dons manager Goodwin looked to the future at the Granite City club.

He said: “We have to finish this season as best we can with the group we have available, we have work to do on the recruitment side of things in the summer.

“We need to be third position minimum and going far in cup competitions, that’s what this club has done historically and it’s what I want to do.”

