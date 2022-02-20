Aaron Cresswell: Goal-shy Hammers haven’t run out of gas in Champions League bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aaron Cresswell: Goal-shy Hammers haven’t run out of gas in Champions League bid

By Press Association
February 20 2022, 1.44pm
Aaron Cresswell, right, and Craig Dawson combined for West Ham’s opener (Aaron Chown/PA)
Aaron Cresswell, right, and Craig Dawson combined for West Ham’s opener (Aaron Chown/PA)

Aaron Cresswell has admitted West Ham are finding goals hard to come by – but denied suggestions they have run out of gas.

The lacklustre Hammers needed a Craig Dawson header from Cresswell’s free-kick to help them secure a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle.

A point was not enough to see West Ham climb back into the top four, and their Champions League challenge is in danger of slipping away.

But Cresswell told the club website: “I don’t think we’re feeling we’ve run out of gas.

“The fans know when you’re in these competitions there are plenty of games and plenty of things still to play for.

“Saturday won’t decide where we finish in the league and we’ll go again on Monday at the training ground and try to put things right.

“The goals have dried up a bit. We started the season flying, scoring more than two a game at one point and they have dried up. But look, we’ve got to get back to the same level so we’ll work on that in training this week.

“It’s frustrating again to just take one point, but we’ve got to move on. There are still 12 games to go and plenty of points to play for, so let’s regroup and go again.”

Joe Willock’s scruffy equaliser lifted Eddie Howe’s Newcastle four points clear of the relegation zone.

“It was a good result and shows the resilience the manager has instilled into us,” Willock told NUFC TV.

“We need to stick together through these times but we’re winning games and getting results. No matter the result, we stay together and stay level-headed.

“The togetherness the manager is building is showing week in, week out and hopefully it continues.

“I’m happy I could score but I’m more happy we came away with a result. It’s a massive point and we move on to next week.”

