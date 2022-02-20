Manchester City condemn abuse aimed at Phil Foden and his family at boxing bout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Manchester City condemn abuse aimed at Phil Foden and his family at boxing bout

By Press Association
February 20 2022, 4.02pm
Phil Foden played all 90 minutes of Manchester City’s 3-2 defeat against Tottenham (MIke Egerton/PA)
Phil Foden played all 90 minutes of Manchester City’s 3-2 defeat against Tottenham (MIke Egerton/PA)

Manchester City have strongly condemned the abuse that Phil Foden and his family suffered while backstage at the Amir Khan-Kell Brook fight on Saturday evening.

Video footage has spread on social media of an altercation between unidentified members of the public and a group including City and England midfielder Foden at the AO Arena in Manchester.

City said in a statement: “The club is aware of a video which has circulated on social media showing Phil Foden and his family being harassed and abused.

“We are shocked and appalled about the nature of the abuse and ensuing assault on one of Phil’s family members.

“We will continue to give Phil and his family all the support and assistance they need.”

Foden attended the bout – which Brook won convincingly by sixth-round stoppage – after playing the full 90 minutes of City’s 3-2 Premier League home defeat against Tottenham earlier on Saturday.

