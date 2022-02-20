On this day in 2010: Amy Williams wins skeleton gold for Great Britain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2010: Amy Williams wins skeleton gold for Great Britain

By Press Association
February 20 2022, 6.34pm
Great Britain’s Amy Williams won skeleton gold at the 2010 Winter Olympics (PA)
Amy Williams won gold for Great Britain in the women’s skeleton at the Winter Olympics on this day in 2010.

The then 27-year-old from Bath became the first Briton to claim an individual Winter Olympic gold medal since Robin Cousins in 1980 and the first individual female since another figure skater, Jeanette Altwegg, in 1952.

Her achievement was all the more remarkable as it had come eight years after she took up the event for, in her own words, “a bit of a giggle”.

Originally a runner, Williams gave up a promising career in athletics as a result of shin-splints and took up skeleton having impressed during a practice session on the push-start facility at the University of Bath during the summer of 2002.

Having accepted an invitation to join the British Skeleton development programme, she finished second at the 2005 World Student Games and World Junior Championships, and repeated the feat at the World Championships in 2009 while claiming a series of World Cup medals along the way.

However, her big moment was to arrive in Whistler, when she earned the ultimate reward for all her hard work despite having to survive on meagre funding during the early years of her journey.

Amy Williams poses with her Olympic gold medal
She had arrived in Canada in the shadow of team-mate Shelley Rudman, who had returned from Turin four years earlier with a silver medal.

But Williams, who had claimed a second-placed World Cup finish in 2009 on the controversial Whistler track – Georgian luger Nodar Kumaritashvili died after crashing before the opening ceremony at the Vancouver Games – set out her stall from the off.

She posted a track record of 53.83 seconds in her first competition run and then shaved off 0.15 seconds in her third to go into the final round more than half a second ahead of her closest rivals.

Amy Williams during the competition
And she proved unstoppable as even post-race protests by the United States and Canadian teams failed to ruin her day.

Williams said at the time: “When I started, I had to pay my own way to all competitions. I had to pay all my own hotel bills. I did wonder at times, ‘Why on earth am I doing this?’. But if you want to win you have to make these sacrifices. I was prepared to do that.

“Sometimes to get to a competition, I had to get five trains from the UK with all my bags and my heavy sled. But going through things like that just makes the success feel even better.”

