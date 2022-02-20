Sarina Wiegman hails ‘more mature’ England performance despite draw with Spain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sarina Wiegman hails ‘more mature’ England performance despite draw with Spain

By Press Association
February 20 2022, 6.38pm Updated: February 20 2022, 6.44pm
Sarina Wiegman believes England exhibited a “more mature” performance during their goalless draw against Spain (Joe Giddens/PA)
Sarina Wiegman believes England exhibited a “more mature” performance during their goalless draw against Spain in the second round of fixtures in the Arnold Clark Cup.

England went into the game looking to make a mark against a Spain side built around a core of players from Champions League winners Barcelona, after a 1-1 draw against Canada in the opening round.

Wiegman made eight changes from the Canada clash and the Lionesses managed to keep Spain quiet for the most part, which pleased the England manager.

England v Spain – Arnold Clark Cup – Carrow Road
Lauren Hemp and her England team-mates could not break down a resolute Spain defence (Joe Giddens/PA)

“What I liked most today was that we had a plan on how we wanted to play and how we wanted to play against Spain because Spain has a different style again than Canada had and I think how we did that as a team,” the Lionesses manager said.

“Because we substituted a lot and we had other players on the pitch than we had on Thursday and I think that’s what made me the most happy about this was that we really stuck to the plan.

“I hope that what we are going to do is we are going to reward ourselves, because we created chances.”

England only had 34 percent of the ball, but Spain struggled to convert their possession into chances, managing just four on target during the 90 minutes.

England v Spain – Arnold Clark Cup – Carrow Road
Sarina Wiegman hailed her side’s performance as more ‘mature’ than their 1-1 draw with Canada (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I think the difference between Canada and today was against Canada it was really different second half and we lost so many possessions and unnecessary and I think now, although we had near the end of the game we had some struggles, but we kept up the good and we created some chances and we could have scored.

“So yes I think this was more mature than against Canada and that’s development, that’s nice.”

Spain coach Jorge Vilda admitted he was not worried despite his side having 11 shots but being unable to score.

“I would be worried if we weren’t creating chances but that isn’t the case, because we’ve had them in all the game,” the Spain coach said.

England v Spain – Arnold Clark Cup – Carrow Road
Ellen White failed to add to her England goal tally (Joe Giddens/PA)

“Perhaps at times (we) needed to be a little bit more cutting edge to get the opportunity that we needed to score the goal that we’re after, we will continue to work on this ahead of the Euros this summer.

“What we’ve seen today was a fantastic game with a bit of everything in it, I have said several days ago, our main objective is to use this tournament as a means of allowing ourselves to improve, we’re doing just that.

“So I feel that as a whole it was a fair result and we’ll have to just take what we can from this game moving forward.”

