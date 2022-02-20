Manu Tuilagi return boosts England on both sides of the ball – Anthony Seibold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manu Tuilagi return boosts England on both sides of the ball – Anthony Seibold

By Press Association
February 20 2022, 10.02pm
Manu Tuilagi has been England’s most destructive carrier for the last decade (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Manu Tuilagi has been England’s most destructive carrier for the last decade (Andrew Matthews/PA)

England assistant coach Anthony Seibold sees Manu Tuilagi as a weapon in attack and defence as the powerful Sale centre prepares to make his comeback in Saturday’s clash with Wales.

Tuilagi missed the opening two games of the Guinness Six Nations to make his club comeback from a torn hamstring sustained in the autumn, but he was restored to Eddie Jones’ squad last week.

The 30-year-old is expected to be reunited with Henry Slade in midfield when Wales visit Twickenham on Saturday and Seibold feels he will bring brain as well as brawn to the back line.

Manu Tuilagi damaged his hamstring against South Africa in the autumn
Manu Tuilagi damaged his hamstring against South Africa in the autumn (Adam Davy/PA)

“On both sides of the ball he’s a powerful weapon. That’s been him for the last 10 or so years – him carrying the ball,” England’s defence coach said.

“But just as important, and if not more, is that contact around the defence he is very good.

“You saw the first couple of actions against Harlequins the other day. That Sunday afternoon game he played the last 30 minutes and his first two or three shots in contact were dominant ones.

“He brings a physical presence, there’s no doubt about that. He also brings a lot of experience and smarts in terms of what we’re trying to do from a system-perspective.

“Coming back into camp, he’s got that personality and character that people get a lot of confidence from. It’s been great having him back in camp, there’s no doubt about that.”

Seibold joined Jones’ coaching team last autumn after a spell coaching in Australian rugby league where he came across a player with similar attributes to Tuilagi, who has been England’s most destructive carrier for the last decade.

Seibold added: “Manu’s a powerful athlete. The one that stands out as a comparison is David Fifita, who plays for the Gold Coast Titans and State of Origin for Queensland

“They’re very similar with regard to their physical attributes. Fifita plays as a back-rower in league, which is similar to playing 12 in union.

“He’s the closest one I’ve come across – a powerful athlete like Manu. Manu is a real glue, there’s no doubt. He’s a really enjoyable guy to coach.”

