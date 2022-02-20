Cameron Norrie takes Delray Beach Open title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cameron Norrie takes Delray Beach Open title

By Press Association
February 20 2022, 10.26pm Updated: February 20 2022, 11.56pm
Cameron Norrie won in Rio (Lynne Sladky/AP)
British number one Cameron Norrie secured his third ATP Tour title with victory over Reilly Opelka in the final of the Delray Beach Open.

Norrie edged a hard-fought contest 7-6 (1) 7-6 (4) against his big-serving American opponent, who sent down 25 aces but was unable to threaten Norrie’s serve.

The top seed failed to take any of the five break points he created against Opelka, who had needed three hours to win his third consecutive three-set match against John Millman in the semi-finals.

But Norrie raced through the first set tie-break and won the crucial points in the second set tie-break as well, most notably edging 5-4 ahead when Opelka’s forehand pass flew agonisingly long.

Norrie, who lost just one set on his way to the title, told the ATP’s website: “I thought I played a very clean match.

“I didn’t face a break point so that was great. I was happy with the way I played and obviously with the result.

“The tie-breaks I played extremely aggressively, the second one especially. I managed to put a couple of balls away and I was reading the play great. I’m super happy to get the win and beat a guy like Reilly, who is confident and playing well and won (in Dallas) last week.”

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest ATP 500 champion since the category was created in 2009 with victory in the Rio Open.

The 18-year-old defeated third seed Diego Schwartzman 6-4 6-2 to win the second tour-level title of his career.

“I can’t believe it, honestly. It has been a great week for me playing a great level,” Alcaraz said in his on-court interview.

“First tournament on clay since a long time, so I’m really happy with the performance during the whole week. It’s an amazing feeling right now.”

