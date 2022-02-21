Jamie Vardy set to boost Leicester for Burnley trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jamie Vardy set to boost Leicester for Burnley trip

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 9.02am
Jamie Vardy is closing in on a return to action (MIke Egerton/PA)
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers hopes to have Jamie Vardy back for his side’s next Premier League game.

The veteran striker has been out since the final game of 2021 with an injury but is back in training and could be involved for the March 1 trip to Burnley.

Rodgers felt his side were almost back to their best in an unfortunate 2-1 defeat at Wolves on Sunday and hopes the return of key players will help them.

Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, Justin James and Timothy Castagne are also currently injured.

“Jamie’s probably seven to 10 days away from rejoining the squad,” Rodgers said following the Wolves game.

“Jonny is still a number of weeks, Wesley is training but we need to manage him back. Timothy is a few weeks away. JJ will be in the next week or so.”

Rodgers also explained that Harvey Barnes, who missed the loss at Molineux, should return for the Europa Conference League clash with Randers in the week.

“He was due to play but felt a bit of stiffness in there,” Rodgers said. “It was too much of a risk really. With a few days to rest, he should be back for Thursday.”

Wolves have no such issues as a sixth win from their last eight Premier League games have seen them force their way into Champions League qualification contention.

Ruben Neves got them started against Leicester with an early strike from outside the box and after Ademola Lookman levelled for the Foxes, Daniel Podence earned the three points.

“We are working a lot during the week to get the three points on a matchday,” Neves told the club’s official website.

“We will not do a lot different from now on, just keep working, game by game, trying to get maximum points. It’s our way to work, to do it.

“It was a really hard game for us. Leicester played well and we were a bit short to press them because they have a lot of quality – we knew that before the game. I think our mentality brought us the three points.

“When you need to win like this, even if you don’t play like you used to play, it’s really good.

“It was a fantastic win for us, a massive three points and we just want to keep it going. We needed to defend more than normal. Leicester went to our box a lot of times. Our strength was key to the win.”

