Fleetwood’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday called off due to storm damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Fleetwood’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday called off due to storm damage

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 10.46am
Fleetwood’s League One clash with Sheffield Wednesday has been postponed as a result of storm damage at Highbury Stadium (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Fleetwood’s League One clash with Sheffield Wednesday has been postponed as a result of storm damage at Highbury Stadium (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Fleetwood’s League One clash with Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday evening has been called off as a result of storm damage.

The Lancashire club confirmed on Monday morning that high winds had caused structural damage to the Parkside Stand at their Highbury Stadium home with Storm Franklin continuing to batter Britain, meaning the fixture could not go ahead.

A statement on the cub’s official website said: “Fleetwood Town can confirm Tuesday’s Sky Bet League One fixture against Sheffield Wednesday has been called off following storm damage to the stadium overnight.

“The game has had to be postponed due to safety concerns after the high winds over the last 48 hours have caused structural damage to the Parkside Stand.”

The news comes after the Football League programme was affected by Storm Eunice over the weekend.

Blackburn’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Millwall was the highest-profile casualty as a series of fixtures in Leagues One and Two also fell victim to the wintry blast.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier