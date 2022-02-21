Scunthorpe to assess striker Sam Burns ahead of Northampton clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scunthorpe boss Keith Hill will assess striker Sam Burns before the home game against Northampton.

Burns, on loan from Blackburn, was withdrawn early in the second half during Saturday’s home defeat to Rochdale due to a tight calf.

Hill, who has no new injury or suspension worries, recalled Hayden Hackney against Rochdale – after the teenager completed a six-game ban – and fellow defender Mason O’Malley.

Midfielder Tom Pugh has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Northampton midfielder Jack Sowerby is an injury doubt after he was forced off in Saturday’s 3-0 home win against Colchester.

Sowerby, who had missed the previous two games due to a knee injury, was withdrawn midway through the second half and was replaced by Congolese forward Beryly Lubala.

Defender Aaron McGowan has been nursing a tight hamstring and will also be monitored after he was replaced in the second half.

Midfielder Shaun McWilliams sits out the second game of a two-match ban as the Cobblers bid to extend their unbeaten league run to five matches.