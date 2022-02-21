Doncaster waiting on Tommy Rowe ahead of Accrington clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Doncaster waiting on Tommy Rowe ahead of Accrington clash

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 3.32pm
Tommy Rowe faces a late fitness test ahead of Doncaster’s game with Accrington (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tommy Rowe faces a late fitness test ahead of Doncaster's game with Accrington (Mike Egerton/PA)

Doncaster’s Tommy Rowe faces a fitness test before manager Gary McSheffrey names his squad for the visit of Accrington.

Rowe was forced off midway through the first half of Saturday’s loss to Sheffield Wednesday with a dead leg.

Ethan Galbraith is no nearer to a return to action due to a nerve issue in his calf and hamstring and is receiving treatment at parent club Manchester United.

Charlie Seaman, John Bostock and Tom Anderson also remain sidelined.

Accrington manager John Coleman remains without the services of the suspended Ross Sykes for the trip to South Yorkshire.

Sykes, who scored twice in the 4-1 win over Crewe, will serve the second game of his two-match ban on Tuesday.

Yeboah Amankwah will have a late fitness test after missing Saturday’s defeat at Cambridge.

Long-term casualty Joe Pritchard joined in a couple of training sessions last week as he edges closer to making a first appearance since August.

