Doncaster waiting on Tommy Rowe ahead of Accrington clash

Doncaster’s Tommy Rowe faces a fitness test before manager Gary McSheffrey names his squad for the visit of Accrington.

Rowe was forced off midway through the first half of Saturday’s loss to Sheffield Wednesday with a dead leg.

Ethan Galbraith is no nearer to a return to action due to a nerve issue in his calf and hamstring and is receiving treatment at parent club Manchester United.

Charlie Seaman, John Bostock and Tom Anderson also remain sidelined.

Accrington manager John Coleman remains without the services of the suspended Ross Sykes for the trip to South Yorkshire.

Sykes, who scored twice in the 4-1 win over Crewe, will serve the second game of his two-match ban on Tuesday.

Yeboah Amankwah will have a late fitness test after missing Saturday’s defeat at Cambridge.

Long-term casualty Joe Pritchard joined in a couple of training sessions last week as he edges closer to making a first appearance since August.