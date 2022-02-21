No new worries for Bolton as they take on Lincoln

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Evatt has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Bolton’s clash with Lincoln.

Evatt made four changes to the starting line-up which beat Wimbledon 4-0 at the weekend, including dropping MJ Williams to the bench for Aaron Morley.

Bolton are without Kieran Lee, who is set to undergo surgery on a heel problem.

Josh Sheehan is also sidelined with a long-term injury.

Lincoln could make changes to their defence after manager Michael Appleton admitted he had “a few 50/50s” in the back line.

Joe Walsh will serve his one-game suspension after the Imps’ game on Saturday against Fleetwood was postponed due to problems caused by snowfall.

Adam Jackson, Lewis Montsma and Liam Bridcutt are all absentees for Lincoln.

The Imps are currently 17th in League One.