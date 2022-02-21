Dion Conroy returns for Swindon’s clash with Walsall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Swindon defender Dion Conroy is back in contention for the League Two clash with Walsall on Tuesday evening.

Conroy has been out of action since limping out of the 1-1 draw with Crawley on February 1 with an Achilles injury, but has returned to training and is available.

Jack Payne is also closing in on full fitness after stepping up his comeback from the knee problem which has sidelined him since New Year’s Day.

Fellow midfielder Jonny Williams returned from a groin injury as a substitute in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Carlisle, but Jordan Lyden is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles.

Walsall midfielder Joss Labadie may have to wait for an opportunity after the Saddlers handed new boss Michael Flynn the perfect start to his reign with victory over leaders Forest Green on Saturday.

Labadie is available after completing a two-match ban, both of which ended in 1-0 wins for the Saddlers to ease them seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Flynn handed starts to defender Rollin Menayese and midfielders Jack Earing and Emmanuel Osadebe at the New Lawn Stadium with Reece Devine, Brendan Kiernan and Sam Perry making way.

Osadebe, with whom the head coach had worked previously at Newport, was particularly impressive and will hope for a chance to demonstrate his development after being sent back to parent club Cambridge by Flynn after a loan spell with the Exiles.