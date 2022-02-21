Dion Conroy returns for Swindon’s clash with Walsall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dion Conroy returns for Swindon’s clash with Walsall

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 3.52pm
Swindon’s Dion Conroy (right) is available to face Walsall after recovering from injury (Steven Paston/PA)
Swindon’s Dion Conroy (right) is available to face Walsall after recovering from injury (Steven Paston/PA)

Swindon defender Dion Conroy is back in contention for the League Two clash with Walsall on Tuesday evening.

Conroy has been out of action since limping out of the 1-1 draw with Crawley on February 1 with an Achilles injury, but has returned to training and is available.

Jack Payne is also closing in on full fitness after stepping up his comeback from the knee problem which has sidelined him since New Year’s Day.

Fellow midfielder Jonny Williams returned from a groin injury as a substitute in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Carlisle, but Jordan Lyden is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles.

Walsall midfielder Joss Labadie may have to wait for an opportunity after the Saddlers handed new boss Michael Flynn the perfect start to his reign with victory over leaders Forest Green on Saturday.

Labadie is available after completing a two-match ban, both of which ended in 1-0 wins for the Saddlers to ease them seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Flynn handed starts to defender Rollin Menayese and midfielders Jack Earing and Emmanuel Osadebe at the New Lawn Stadium with Reece Devine, Brendan Kiernan and Sam Perry making way.

Osadebe, with whom the head coach had worked previously at Newport, was particularly impressive and will hope for a chance to demonstrate his development after being sent back to parent club Cambridge by Flynn after a loan spell with the Exiles.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier