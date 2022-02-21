David Artell hopes for welcome news on injury front as lowly Crewe host Oxford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crewe boss David Artell is hoping the postponement of Saturday’s game with Portsmouth has allowed his injury list to clear for the visit of Oxford.

Ryan Alebiosu and Scott Kashket are in contention for the Sky Bet League One clash after sustaining knocks.

Welsh defender Zac Williams is recovering after losing weight due to a stomach problem and bottom-placed Crewe hope to have him back next month.

Mikael Mandron, Rio Adebisi and Manchester City loanee Ben Knight remain out for the bottom side.

Fourth-placed Oxford, the division’s highest scorers with 60 goals from 33 games, will assess the fitness of Luke McNally after he sustained a knock at Charlton.

McNally was forced off before the hour mark of Saturday’s 4-0 win at The Valley.

Billy Bodin, who missed Saturday’s victory, also faces a fitness test on an ankle problem.

James Henry (calf) and Marcus Browne (ACL) are close to returning to action.