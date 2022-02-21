David Artell hopes for welcome news on injury front as lowly Crewe host Oxford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

David Artell hopes for welcome news on injury front as lowly Crewe host Oxford

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 3.53pm
Crewe manager David Artell hopes to have key players back for the visit of free-scoring Oxford (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Crewe manager David Artell hopes to have key players back for the visit of free-scoring Oxford (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Crewe boss David Artell is hoping the postponement of Saturday’s game with Portsmouth has allowed his injury list to clear for the visit of Oxford.

Ryan Alebiosu and Scott Kashket are in contention for the Sky Bet League One clash after sustaining knocks.

Welsh defender Zac Williams is recovering after losing weight due to a stomach problem and bottom-placed Crewe hope to have him back next month.

Mikael Mandron, Rio Adebisi and Manchester City loanee Ben Knight remain out for the bottom side.

Fourth-placed Oxford, the division’s highest scorers with 60 goals from 33 games, will assess the fitness of Luke McNally after he sustained a knock at Charlton.

McNally was forced off before the hour mark of Saturday’s 4-0 win at The Valley.

Billy Bodin, who missed Saturday’s victory, also faces a fitness test on an ankle problem.

James Henry (calf) and Marcus Browne (ACL) are close to returning to action.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier