Daniel Bentley likely to keep his place in goal when Bristol City host Coventry

Bristol City captain Daniel Bentley is likely to keep his place in goal for Tuesday’s visit of Coventry.

The Robins skipper was recalled for the first time in two months as Max O’Leary missed out on the 2-1 win over Middlesbrough with a dead leg.

O’Leary could still be missing this time around but City boss Nigel Pearson would have a call to make if both goalkeepers are fit.

Matty James (foot), Nathan Baker (concussion), Rob Atkinson (calf), Andy King and George Tanner (both hamstring) are still missing.

Coventry are expected to be able to call upon Viktor Gyokeres who suffered a head injury in the win over Barnsley but has not been concussed.

Fellow forward Jodi Jones could again be missing having been ruled out at the weekend.

Swelling to his knee meant Jones was not involved against Barnsley, with Sky Blues boss Mark Robins hopeful he will return next time out.

Midfielders Josh Eccles (calf) and Liam Kelly (hamstring) are absent.