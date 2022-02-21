Mark Bonner faced with injury pile-up as Cambridge face Plymouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner will assess his “walking wounded” before settling on a team to take on Plymouth.

Bonner’s side beat Accrington 2-0 on Saturday to claim a first win in seven games, but several Cambridge players are facing fitness checks ahead of the Pilgrims’ visit.

Jack Iredale and Joe Ironside are definitely out with ankle injuries.

Shilow Tracey and Lloyd Jones are also expected to miss out again and Jensen Weir has returned to parent club Brighton after suffering a knee injury, but Greg Taylor has worked his way back to full fitness.

Plymouth have climbed to fifth in Sky Bet League One after four successive wins, but boss Steven Schumacher has not been afraid to change a winning formula.

Schumacher has taken a mix-and-match approach to his striking options, with 15-goal Ryan Hardie and 11-goal Luke Jephcott dropped to the bench for Saturday’s 2-0 victory at Gillingham.

Hardie and Jephcott could both return at Cambridge, but midfielder Ryan Broom may have to wait for a starting opportunity.

James Bolton will get another chance to impress in defence with Dan Scarr out for the next four to six weeks with a torn hamstring.