No new injury concerns for Leyton Orient ahead of Bristol Rovers clash

Leyton Orient have no fresh injury worries as they look to address their poor form when they host Bristol Rovers.

The O’s have taken just two points from their last nine games in Sky Bet League Two and saw their weekend fixture against Harrogate called off due to Storm Eunice.

Manager Kenny Jackett will still be without striker Paul Smyth.

He is recovering from a collapsed lung suffered in the defeat to Mansfield last month.

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton could be boosted by the return of Antony Evans.

The midfielder has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury but is back in training.

Jon Nolan is yet to make his debut for the Gas as he continues to recover from a long-term knee injury.

Forward Ryan Loft came off the bench in Saturday’s 4-0 win at Stevenage and will be pushing for a start after returning from a back problem.