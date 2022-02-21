Ryan Lowe could shake things up ahead of Preston’s clash with Nottingham Forest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Preston boss Ryan Lowe could shake things up ahead of the Championship clash with Nottingham Forest after a bruising weekend.

North End lost 3-2 at home to struggling Reading on Saturday, with Lowe opting for a change of personnel and shape after just 35 minutes when he sent on Liam Lindsay for Brad Potts, while Ryan Ledson followed at the break and Ched Evans just eight minutes later.

Loan signing Josh Murphy, who has been missing since October with ankle and calf injuries, is back in training, although the game will come too soon for him.

Greg Cunningham (calf), Sean Maguire (ankle) and Tom Barkhuizen (calf) remain on the sidelines.

Forest will return to action after a blank weekend following the postponement of their trip to Bournemouth on Friday as a result of storm damage to the Vitality Stadium.

Keeper Brice Samba will belatedly start a three-match ban following his dismissal in the 2-2 draw with Stoke on February 12.

United States international Ethan Horvath, who has made just one league appearance since his summer arrival from Club Brugge, is in line to deputise.

Steve Cooper’s side have lost just once in their last eight games in all competitions and will run out only three points shy of the play-off places.