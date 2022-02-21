Corry Evans could keep starting spot for Sunderland’s League One visit of Burton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sunderland head coach Alex Neil could make changes to his side when they host Burton in League One on Tuesday night.

Corry Evans and Leon Dajaku were brought into the starting line-up in the 2-1 loss to MK Dons at the weekend, while Jermain Defoe could get more minutes from the bench.

Aiden McGeady, Luke O’Nien and Nathan Broadhead are still sidelined with injuries for the Black Cats.

Sunderland are seventh in League One – just out of the play-off places on goal difference – after losing four of their last five matches.

Jonny Smith could push to get more minutes for Burton ahead of the trip to the Stadium of Light.

The winger returned from a calf injury and came off the bench during the 3-0 defeat to Ipswich at the weekend.

New signing Oumar Niasse could also push for more minutes after an appearance from the bench too.

Deji Oshilaja is doubtful with a hamstring problem.