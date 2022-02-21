Rochdale have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Port Vale’s visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rochdale have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of Port Vale.

Dale ended a six-game run without a win in Sky Bet League Two when they won 2-1 at Scunthorpe at the weekend.

Jimmy Keohane is still unavailable despite returning to training following a broken foot.

Paul Downing (groin) is also out, as is Birmingham loanee Josh Andrews.

Port Vale drew 1-1 at Tranmere last time out with boss Darrell Clarke absent for a period of time following a close family bereavement.

Assistant manager Andy Crosby will lead the team again but will still be without Tom Conlon, who is out with an Achilles issue.

James Gibbons is also missing with a hamstring injury as Vale look to stretch their seven-game unbeaten run.

Jamie Proctor played another 45 minutes in his comeback from injury and will be pushing for a start.