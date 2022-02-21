Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth could make changes against Wigan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth could make changes against Wigan

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 5.07pm
Gareth Ainsworth could make changes to his Wycombe side (Richard Sellers/PA)
Gareth Ainsworth could make changes to his Wycombe side (Richard Sellers/PA)

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth could make changes as his side prepare to host Wigan.

Ainsworth made four alterations for the 5-5 draw against Cheltenham at the weekend, including Daryl Horgan and Sullay Kaikai starting together.

Josh Scowen could be back involved for the Chairboys after returning from suspension.

Wycombe are without a win in their last five games.

Will Keane could push to get more minutes for Wigan as they travel to Adams Park.

The forward, who is Wigan’s top scorer with 15 goals so far this season, is returning from injury and made an appearance from the bench against Rotherham last Friday.

Stephen Humphrys could push to keep his place after being brought into the starting line-up and scoring against the Millers.

The Latics are currently second in the League One table.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier