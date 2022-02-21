Carragher enjoys watching O’Sullivan in action – Monday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 21.

Football

Tributes were paid to Jamal Edwards.

💔💔💔 RIP my friend 💙 pic.twitter.com/Xkyv5arBas — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) February 20, 2022

RIP Jamal Edwards lost for words right now 😞💔 pic.twitter.com/HJUtpneptP — Trevoh Chalobah (@TrevohChalobah) February 20, 2022

Rest in peace Jamal Edwards 💔 I’m lost for words. — Reece James (@reecejames_24) February 20, 2022

That’s some wind-assisted strike.

Robin Koch provided a health update.

Thank you for your many messages. I wanted to support the team for longer yesterday, but unfortunately I couldn't do it. Thanks to our medical staff for the good care. I feel much better today and will be back soon. @LUFC pic.twitter.com/L6DXflFzAP — Robin Koch (@RobinKoch25) February 21, 2022

Jamie Carragher enjoyed his Sunday evening watching the Rocket.

CR7 hit a milestone.

Cricket

England Women were enjoying the New Zealand scenery.

Jason Roy signed off from the PSL.

Winter Olympics

Hailey Duff was still celebrating Great Britain women’s curling team gold.

Golf

Ian Poulter was picking out outfits for his next few events.

New tartan trews and practicing facial moves ahead of the Florida Swing🏌🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/XETAxjst2F — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) February 21, 2022

Rugby union

What colour was the home side wearing?

😍Looks like #StormEunice brought some delightful conditions to rugby pitches around the country this weekend! 👏Shout out to all washing machines up and down the country #unsungheroes pic.twitter.com/JhJtVDqrIR — Rugby Football Union (@RFU) February 21, 2022

Formula One

Carlos Sainz was raring to go.

Enough training, time to jump into the real thing this week! 💪🏼🌶 –#Carlossainz pic.twitter.com/0mw9ovZBQ0 — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) February 21, 2022