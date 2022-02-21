Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin joins CSKA Moscow on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin joins CSKA Moscow on loan

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 6.24pm
Everton’s Jean-Philippe Gbamin has joined CSKA Moscow on loan (Jon Super/PA)
Everton's Jean-Philippe Gbamin has joined CSKA Moscow on loan (Jon Super/PA)

Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin has joined CSKA Moscow on loan until the end of the season.

The injury-plagued 26-year-old has managed just eight appearances since his £25million signing in August 2019.

A thigh problem just two matches into his career at his new club followed almost immediately by an Achilles tendon rupture sidelined him for 19 months.

He has struggled to regain a place in the team since coming back, not helped by a knee injury late last season which kept him out for three months.

The transfer window remains opens for the Russian Premier League until Tuesday and that has enabled the Ivory Coast international to leave in an attempt to get some much-needed game time following the January arrivals of Donny Van De Beek and Dele Alli.

“Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin has joined CSKA Moscow on loan for the remainder of the 2021-22 season,” said the club in a statement.

