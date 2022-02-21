Andy Murray battles from set down to overcome Christopher O’Connell in Dubai

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andy Murray battles from set down to overcome Christopher O’Connell in Dubai

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 6.26pm
Andy Murray had to dig deep in Dubai (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)
Andy Murray needed to come from a set down to defeat Australian qualifier Christopher O’Connell in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The former world number one dropped the opening set on a tie-break but hit back to triumph 6-7 (4) 6-3 7-5 for a 699th career victory.

It was a hard-fought return to winning ways after the chastening 6-0 6-1 defeat Murray suffered against Roberto Bautista Agut in Qatar last week.

The Scot cut a frustrated figure as he threw his racket to the floor after he was easily passed to give O’Connell, ranked 158, two break points at 4-4 in the first set.

He saved the first, but the racket hit the deck again as he punched a forehand wide to hand his opponent the break.

Dubai Tennis Championship
Andy Murray cut a frustrated figure at times (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

It seemed to provide the spark Murray needed, though, as he bounced back immediately by forcing two break points and converted the second to level the set.

However, the 34-year-old was unable to take advantage of a mini-break in the tie-break and the racket was flying once more as he gave up the opening set after a 68-minute slog.

A break to love at the start of the second improved Murray’s mood and he dropped just five points on serve on his way to levelling the match.

The three-time grand slam champion had to dig deep to get out of trouble at 4-4 in the decider, saving four break points to stay afloat.

A stunning get to pass O’Connell down the line brought up three match points, and the crowd to its feet, and Murray converted the second to complete a marathon victory in just under three hours.

Murray, still battling his way back up the rankings following his career-saving hip surgery, said on court: “I enjoyed the result. What went on in the middle was not so easy.

“I was very frustrated early in the match. I couldn’t quite find may game and he was dictating a lot of the rallies. But I managed to serve a little bit better as the match went along and that helped me a lot.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of ex-players and they keep telling me keep playing as long as I can, nothing will replace it. I still feel like I can compete at the highest level.

“It’s not easy. Physically it’s very challenging for me but winning matches like that is obviously very satisfying.”

Murray will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or Jannik Sinner in the next round.

