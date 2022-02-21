Hull facing goalkeeping crisis for their home game against Barnsley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hull are facing a goalkeeping crisis for their home game against Barnsley.

Matt Ingram was knocked out in Saturday’s draw at QPR and was replaced by teenager Harvey Cartwright, who is in contention for his first league start for the club.

Cartwright, 19, is on stand-by as fellow goalkeeper Nathan Baxter, on loan from Chelsea, is rated 50/50 due to a hand injury.

Defender Lewie Coyle (hamstring) is expected to miss out again, while Iran striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh has an unspecified injury.

Barnsley midfielder Amine Bassi is back in contention after missing Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Coventry due to a knock.

Defender Callum Brittain returned to the starting line-up at the weekend, but is expected to be rested after recently recovering from injury.

The game is likely to come too soon for injured pair Liam Kitching and Aaron Leya Iseka.

Reds boss Poya Asbaghi has no new injuries, but Cauley Woodrow, Victor Adeboyejo and Clarke Oduor are still out.