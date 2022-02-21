Chris Wilder could hand Riley McGree first Middlesbrough start against West Brom

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder could hand Riley McGree his first start for the club in the home game against West Brom.

McGree, signed from US side Charlotte FC in January after his loan spell at Birmingham, made his second appearance off the bench in Saturday’s defeat at Bristol City.

Fellow midfielder Matt Crooks will start a two-game ban after reaching 10 yellow cards this season and McGree is hoping to fill the gap.

Slovenia forward Andraz Sporar is back in contention after recovering from illness, but Argentinian midfielder Martin Payero (ankle) will be out for at least two months.

West Brom boss Steve Bruce is expected to make changes after his side’s 2-0 defeat at Luton on Saturday – their fourth league loss in five matches.

Defender Kyle Bartley returned to the starting line-up after recovering from chickenpox, but striker Daryl Dike (hamstring) is still out.

Matty Phillips is still not ready to return after a foot injury and fellow midfielder Jake Livermore sits out the third game of his four-match ban.

Defender Dara O’Shea and midfielder Taylor Gardner-Hickman are among those pushing for recalls.