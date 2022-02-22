Football rumours: Manchester United face competition for Mauricio Pochettino

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Manchester United face competition for Mauricio Pochettino

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 6.46am
Football rumours: Manchester United face competition from Real Madrid to bring in Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season (Nick Potts/PA Images).
What the papers say

Real Madrid will reportedly battle Manchester United to sign Mauricio Pochettino, with the 49-year-old expected to leave Paris St Germain at the end of the season. United are understood to be considering the ex-Tottenham boss but the Mail says the Spanish club may also try to snare the Argentinian if doubts continue over Carlo Ancelotti at the Bernabeu.

Someone who apparently wants in at Real Madrid is Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva. The Sun, which cites Calciomercato, reports the 27-year-old midfielder wants to join Los Blancos despite being contracted at the Etihad until 2025.

Newcastle United’s Fabian Schar has the ball at his feet
Fabian Schar looks set for a new deal with Newcastle (Mike Egerton/PA)

Constant improvements under Eddie Howe are said to have Fabian Schar on the cusp of a new contract at Newcastle. The Switzerland centre-back has helped the Magpies go from one of the worst defensive records in the league at Christmas to conceding just three goals in their last five games. The Telegraph says the 30-year-old is set for a new  deal along with midfielder Jonjo Shelvey.

Nottingham Forest look like dashing the hopes of Newcastle, Leeds and Crystal Palace fans over Brennan Johnson. The Premier League clubs had been circling the Wales midfielder, who has scored nine goals in 31 league games this season. But the Mirror reports his Championship side will now increase their efforts to keep the 20-year-old, who is being mentored by David Beckham.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Max Kilman: Talksport says Chelsea are monitoring the 24-year-old Wolves defender.

Jonathan David: Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Newcastle are considering signing the Lille and Canada forward, 22, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

