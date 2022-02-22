Britain’s James Barnes-Miller has a real incentive to do the business in Beijing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Britain’s James Barnes-Miller has a real incentive to do the business in Beijing

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 12.03pm
Snowboarder James Barnes-Miller is preparing for his second successive Winter Paralympics (Tim Goode/PA)
Snowboarder James Barnes-Miller is preparing for his second successive Winter Paralympics (Tim Goode/PA)

British snowboarder James Barnes-Miller hopes to cement his name in the history books by doing “the business” in Beijing.

Barnes-Miller is bidding to become the first GB athlete to win a Paralympic medal in the sport after his selection for a second successive Games was confirmed on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old from Broadstairs in Kent, who was born without a right hand, finished seventh in the snowboard cross SB-UL and 11th in the banked slalom at PyeongChang in 2018.

He feels far better equipped this time around and heads to China buoyed by winning a silver and two bronze medals in January at the World Championships in Lillehammer, Norway.

“To go in and get three medals is a really good stepping stone for the Games,” he told the PA news agency.

“I feel really good and in a good place at the moment.

“A gold would be incredible but to be the first Paralympic snowboarder from Great Britain to get a medal would be an achievement on it’s own, so I would be super stoked with that.

“I’m going for the gold but I’ll be really happy with the podium.

James Barnes-Miller is bidding to make history in Beijing
James Barnes-Miller is bidding to make history in Beijing (Nick Potts/PA)

“Before (in 2018) I didn’t know what I was going into really. You don’t really know it until you get there of what it’s all about. It is a big show.

“Hopefully this year I can go in and do the business.”

The opening ceremony for the Games is due to take place on Friday, March 4, with competition starting the following day and continuing until Sunday, March 13.

Barnes-Miller secured a small piece of history in South Korea four years ago, becoming the first snowboarder to represent Britain at the Paralympics after leaving the gate ahead of compatriots Ben Moore and Owen Pick.

Since then, the self-confessed adrenaline junkie – who skateboarded and surfed from an early age before discovering his love for his primary sport in 2010 – has relocated to the ski resort of Morzine in the French Alps in order to aid training.

The move has paid dividends with his recent world championship medals coming after he last year won the overall Para-snowboard World Cup title following a swift recovery from a shoulder injury.

Reflecting back on his maiden Paralympics, he said: “I think I learnt a lot.

“The main thing for me is I’ve done that experience, taken it all in, had an amazing time and I learnt from that that this time I can really focus on the race because I’ve done everything else.

“I can just solely go there and focus on racing and hopefully do my best.

“I love being in the mountains, it’s just incredible – racing is great fun.”

Barnes-Miller’s journey to the ParalympicsGB team began with a chance meeting with team-mate Pick while on a snowboarding holiday in the Netherlands.

He is eager to repay that favour by helping others break into the sport.

“I don’t look at myself as a role model,” he said.

“I just go out and try and do my best and if that inspires people then I’m stoked with that.

“If anyone ever wanted to get into it, I’m always on social media so get in touch.”

