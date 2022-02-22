Eve Muirhead praises victorious team-mates after Olympic gold for Great Britain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Eve Muirhead praises victorious team-mates after Olympic gold for Great Britain

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 12.13pm
Eve Muirhead (left to right), Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith won gold (John Walton/PA)
Eve Muirhead (left to right), Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith won gold (John Walton/PA)

Olympic champion Eve Muirhead has emphasised the role of her team-mates after the women’s curling team won Great Britain’s only gold medal at Beijing 2022.

Muirhead led Britain to a convincing 10-3 victory against Japan in Sunday’s final to go one better then the men’s team, who won silver after losing out to Sweden the previous day.

Skipper Muirhead won team bronze in 2014 and finished fourth in 2018, while Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, and Hailey Duff – plus alternate Mili Smith – secured gold at their first attempt.

Muirhead said on BBC Radio Two’s Zoe Ball Breakfast Show: “I think what we did great as a team is we enjoyed every moment of it.

“During that final game, Vicky, my third, came up to me and said: ‘Do you know what, I’m really, really enjoying this.’ When someone says that to you, it makes you relax.

“It makes you enjoy it and I think that shows as a team how much we enjoyed playing alongside each other, how much we enjoyed curling on the ice and practicing and training.

“It’s definitely been fun and I’m so glad to share this moment with them.”

Muirhead said it had not yet sunk in that she had finally won gold.

She added: “When you say those words, ‘Olympic champion’, it feels so surreal still.

“It’s been an absolute whirlwind for the last 48 hours. We’ve landed back here in London late last night and fly up to Scotland tonight to see our friends and family.

“So we’re really looking forward to that. It has been a journey, a roller-coaster, having got bronze back in Sochi and then a disappointing fourth place in Pyeongchang.

“To bounce back and get that gold medal after a lot of trying feels like all those struggles, all those disappointments have been worth it.”

Despite the scoreline in the final, Muirhead said she never felt the job was done until victory had been assured.

She added: “There was no moment when you think ‘we’ve done it’. Curling’s one of those sports that can turnaround so quickly.

“As much as the final scoreline was 10-3, it most definitely didn’t feel like that. It just takes a couple of minutes of lapsed concentration or a tactical error that can totally flip the scoreboard round.

“So until that last stone’s thrown, you never want to get complacent and think you’ve won it before you actually have.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier