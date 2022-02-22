England Women defender Millie Bright says concussion rules are right

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England Women defender Millie Bright says concussion rules are right

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 1.03pm
England Women defender Millie Bright insisted she feels safe stepping onto the training pitch and playing matches (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England Women defender Millie Bright insisted she feels safe playing football after the debate surrounding concussion protocols was raised again over the weekend.

Leeds defender Robin Koch was cleared to continue after being involved in a clash during his side’s defeat to Manchester United on Sunday before going down again and eventually being taken off.

The Professional Footballers’ Association has called for the introduction of temporary substitutions for head injuries but Bright believes sufficient protocols are in place.

Robin Koch goes down injured for a second time with a head injury
“I think it’s the risk you take when you play a contact sport,” said Bright, who has scored the only goal of England’s Arnold Clark Cup campaign.

“I think you have to have that understanding as a player as well, you are playing a game where you’re at risk, heading balls, you could have head collisions.

“But I think everything’s in place that’s needed and if you ask every player I’d like to think they say the same, in that they step onto the pitch and feel safe and you’ve got the right people around you and the right protocols in place, ready for if there is a head collision.

“You don’t want that, nobody wants that as a player, but I definitely feel safe stepping onto the training pitch and in a game.”

Millie Bright celebrates scoring against Canada
England have drawn to Canada and Spain in the Arnold Clark Cup so far and will face Germany in the final round of fixtures on Wednesday at Molineux.

The Lionesses drew 1-1 with Canada in the opener at Middlesbrough, before making eight changes for a goalless draw against Spain at Carrow Road, and boss Sarina Wiegman wants to use the final match to develop England’s style.

“We had two games but in these two games you’ve seen that lots of players have played, got minutes,” said Wiegman.

“Two different opponents but top level worldwide, so I think we have some information, how we want to play, how we want to develop our style of play and how players fit in there and that’s what we’re going to try again tomorrow.”

