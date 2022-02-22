Prop Tom O’Toole ruled out of Ireland Six Nations clash with Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Prop Tom O’Toole ruled out of Ireland Six Nations clash with Italy

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 1.33pm Updated: February 22 2022, 5.42pm
Prop Tom O'Toole (pictured in action for Ulster) has been ruled out of Ireland's Six Nations match against Italy (Adam Davy/PA Images).
Prop Tom O’Toole (pictured in action for Ulster) has been ruled out of Ireland’s Six Nations match against Italy (Adam Davy/PA Images).

Ireland prop Tom O’Toole has been ruled out of Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy due to injury.

The 23-year-old suffered a hamstring strain during Ulster’s 12-0 United Rugby Championship win over Dragons at the weekend.

He is yet to feature in the Six Nations, having made his Test debut in last summer’s 71-10 victory over the United States before coming off the bench to win his second cap in November’s 53-7 success against Argentina.

“O’Toole will rehab the injury at Ulster and his progress will be reviewed over the coming weeks,” read a statement from the Irish Rugby Football Union.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has opted not to call up a direct replacement ahead of the weekend game at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

After hosting the Italians, the Irish take on England at Twickenham on March 12, before concluding the tournament at home to Scotland a week later.

Wing James Lowe, who has returned from injury, and his uncapped Leinster team-mate Jimmy O’Brien were added to Farrell’s squad on Monday.

