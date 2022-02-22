Sam Skinner expects France to be eager to avenge recent defeats against Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sam Skinner expects France to be eager to avenge recent defeats against Scotland

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 2.03pm
Sam Skinner was in the thick of it in Wales (Nigel French/PA)
Sam Skinner has warned his Scotland colleagues to be braced for a France side eager to avenge recent defeats when they meet in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations showdown at BT Murrayfield.

The Scots are buoyed by the fact they won in Paris last year, while they have also beaten the French in each of their last four encounters in Edinburgh, including in 2020 when they dented their Grand Slam bid.

However, Exeter lock Skinner believes France, who are in good form, will arrive in Scotland’s capital city with no shortage of incentives as they bid to make it three wins out of three in this year’s tournament.

“We’ve played France a few times over the years and winning at home and winning away definitely gives us confidence and belief that we can beat them,” he said.

“But I think you can flip the coin. They came to our place wanting to win a Grand Slam and we stopped them [in 2020] and then we won in Paris so it’s going to give them plenty of energy to fuel the fire. We’re under no illusion about what we’re facing this weekend, that’s for sure.

“We’ve beaten them in the past but they’re an improving side and are extremely strong right now, everyone can see that. And they’ve been consistent with it as well.

“I think this is the strongest France side we’ll have faced over the last few occasions we’ve played them and we need to make sure we’re at our very best in order to get the win.”

Scotland have had a tournament of mixed emotions so far, with their 20-17 opening-day victory over England followed by a defeat by the same scoreline in Wales last time out. Skinner is eager to restore the sense of positivity that prevailed before the disappointment in Cardiff.

“Ultimately we’ve got to move forward at some point and it’s a huge challenge this weekend,” he said. “But briefly looking back, from England to Wales, in terms of performances, they weren’t too dissimilar. We were strong in some areas and weak in others. We’re not the finished article yet and we’re still trying to improve week in, week out.

“We were on the right side of the victory against England, and playing at Murrayfield gave us that boost to seal the win. Being on the wrong side of the result against Wales, despite putting in a similar standard of performance, naturally brings on pressure, disappointment and frustration.

“We believed we could go down there and win and we put a lot of energy into that game. We were gutted not to get the result but we’ve got to move on, we’ve got to put it right, because this is do-or-die for us this weekend.”

