Ireland qualify for T20 World Cup with comprehensive victory over Oman

Ireland secured their place at this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia after beating Oman by 56 runs in their qualifying semi-final in Al Amerat.

Gareth Delany top-scored with 47 as Ireland made 165 for seven from their 20 overs, and that proved more than enough as hosts Oman were bowled out for 109 with nine balls remaining.

Simi Singh was the pick of the Ireland bowling attack, his off-spin again proving effective on the Oman pitches as he claimed figures of three for 20 from 3.3 overs.

Ireland had progressed from their group in top spot after wins over Germany and Bahrain, having only been beaten by the United Arab Emirates in the tournament.

However, Andy Balbirnie’s men suffered a double early blow at the start of their semi-final as they lost the captain and his fellow opener with the score on 19, bringing Delany to the crease.

Great match by Andy McBrine: 🏏 With the bat: 36 (21) 🏏 With the ball: 2-24 (4 overs)#GoScra ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/Cgj40UaTw2 — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) February 22, 2022

The 24-year-old led Ireland towards a defendable total with three sixes and three fours in a rapid 32-ball innings while Harry Tector (35) and Andy McBrine – who made 36 from 21 before taking two for 24 with the ball – also contributed valuable knocks.

Oman struggled to get going in reply before a partnership between Shoaib Khan (30) and captain Zeeshan Maqsood (28) briefly threatened Ireland’s victory bid.

Josh Little separated the pair with the wicket of Khan though, and Oman never got close in the end.

Ireland captain Balbirnie said: “Our determination was key today. We knew that to qualify we would have to win three games. We gradually got better as the tournament got on and that’s what you have to do in tournaments.

“Our T20 cricket has been really inconsistent so winning three games – we knew we would have to be at our best. Today, I think was our best all-round performance.

“We are in a really good place as a team. The guys that aren’t playing are pushing the guys that are, day in day out. We don’t have a whole lot of cricketers to choose from but the ones we are choosing are doing a great job.

He added: “The pressure in this tournament was something we hadn’t experienced in a while so I’m really relieved that we were able to come out on the right side.”

The UAE also qualified for the T20 World Cup following a 68-run win over Nepal in the first semi-final on Tuesday.