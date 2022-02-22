Rodrigo Muniz to miss out for Fulham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fulham will once again be without Rodrigo Muniz for the visit of Peterborough in the Sky Bet Championship.

The forward missed Fulham’s surprise defeat to Huddersfield at the weekend with a slight calf problem and although he has already returned to training, manager Marco Silva expects him to be available at the weekend rather than midweek.

Kenny Tete will hope to feature having returned to the bench for the Terriers clash.

The defender has not played since January 22 with a groin injury, but Silva said he is expected to be involved on Wednesday.

Peterborough will be without Hayden Coulson as Matthew Etherington takes charge following Darren Ferguson’s resignation on Sunday.

Coulson was dismissed for a second yellow card during his side’s defeat at Derby on Saturday and is suspended.

Harrison Burrows is available after injury, while Ronnie Edwards is also in contention following a hamstring problem.

Mark Beevers (hamstring), Jack Taylor (hamstring) and Dan Butler (ankle) remain sidelined.