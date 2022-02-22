Rodrigo Muniz to miss out for Fulham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Rodrigo Muniz to miss out for Fulham

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 3.37pm
Fulham will continue to be without Rodrigo Muniz for the visit of Peterborough (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Fulham will continue to be without Rodrigo Muniz for the visit of Peterborough (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Fulham will once again be without Rodrigo Muniz for the visit of Peterborough in the Sky Bet Championship.

The forward missed Fulham’s surprise defeat to Huddersfield at the weekend with a slight calf problem and although he has already returned to training, manager Marco Silva expects him to be available at the weekend rather than midweek.

Kenny Tete will hope to feature having returned to the bench for the Terriers clash.

The defender has not played since January 22 with a groin injury, but Silva said he is expected to be involved on Wednesday.

Peterborough will be without Hayden Coulson as Matthew Etherington takes charge following Darren Ferguson’s resignation on Sunday.

Coulson was dismissed for a second yellow card during his side’s defeat at Derby on Saturday and is suspended.

Harrison Burrows is available after injury, while Ronnie Edwards is also in contention following a hamstring problem.

Mark Beevers (hamstring), Jack Taylor (hamstring) and Dan Butler (ankle) remain sidelined.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier