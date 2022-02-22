Manchester United punished by FA for conduct of players in win over Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Manchester United punished by FA for conduct of players in win over Brighton

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 4.29pm
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo appeals to referee Peter Bankes for a lenient yellow card during the Premier League match at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo appeals to referee Peter Bankes for a lenient yellow card during the Premier League match at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United have been fined £20,000 by the Football Association for their reaction to Brighton captain Lewis Dunk’s challenge on Anthony Elanga at Old Trafford last week.

The Red Devils won the Premier League meeting 2-0 on February 15 thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes on a night when the visitors were reduced to 10 men early in the second half.

Dunk was initially booked for bringing down Elanga, only for it to be upgraded to a red card after referee Peter Bankes was advised to check the pitchside monitor by video assistant referee Jarred Gillett.

The official was harangued by United players following the initial incident and the FA charged the club with failing to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

“Manchester United FC has been fined £20,000 for a breach of FA Rule E20.1 that took place at its Premier League against Brighton and Hove Albion FC on Tuesday, 15 February 2022,” a statement from the FA read.

“Manchester United FC admitted failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 53rd minute and accepted the standard penalty.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]