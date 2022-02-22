Stephen Robinson feels a return to Scottish football’s ‘madness’ was inevitable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stephen Robinson feels a return to Scottish football’s ‘madness’ was inevitable

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 4.46pm
Stephen Robinson is back in Scotland with St Mirren (Leila Coker/PA)
New St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson felt it was inevitable he would return to the “madness of Scottish football” one day.

But the former Motherwell boss admits it does not sit well even with himself that he had to leave Morecambe so soon.

The 47-year-old was appointed as Jim Goodwin’s successor within three days of the Irishman’s departure for Aberdeen after Saints agreed compensation with Morecambe on Monday afternoon.

Robinson leaves the Shrimps sitting fourth from bottom of Sky Bet League One, after succeeding Derek Adams in the summer following their surprise promotion.

Robinson, who stepped down as Motherwell boss in late 2020 after guiding the Steelmen to two cup finals and a third-place finish, said: “I think inevitably at some stage I was going to come back. I’ll be honest, I didn’t envisage it this quickly.

“If you had told me at one o’clock on Monday afternoon that I’d be taking a game at Dundee (on Wednesday), I wouldn’t have believed you.

“I didn’t search for the job, I didn’t apply for the job, I didn’t set out to leave Morecambe and it doesn’t sit well with me that I have left because you don’t set out to do that, you go down there to do the job.

“But St Mirren made a statement by what they did, they were prepared to pay compensation to bring me in and that gives you a lot of confidence that the people want to take the club forward.

“It was a tough decision but one I felt I had to make. I thought it was a real opportunity to continue to build on the good work already done, in the madness of Scottish football again.”

Robinson found out about St Mirren’s interest “completely out of the blue” on Monday afternoon and talks with vice-chairman Jim Gillespie persuaded him to sign a two-and-a-half-year deal.

“It is with a heavy heart that I leave because there are a lot of good people there and the people of the town were very good to me as well,” said Robinson, who has taken assistant manager Diarmuid O’Carroll with him from Morecambe.

“But when I spoke to Jim and he told me the ambitions, the set-up, the training facilities and what they are trying to improve with it, it was a very exciting opportunity that was difficult for me to turn down.

“The current squad was a bonus as well. Usually you come into a club and it’s a complete rebuild when a manager leaves.

“That’s certainly not the case here. I have inherited a lot of good players who are confident. I just need to tickle it along for now and gradually put my own stamp on it.”

Saints sit seventh in the cinch Premiership but will jump to fourth if they beat Dundee on Wednesday.

The game will reunite Robinson with the man he worked under and succeeded at Motherwell, Mark McGhee, who was a surprise appointment at Dens Park last week.

Robinson had got in touch then to congratulate his former mentor but will now be focused on spoiling McGhee’s first home match in charge.

“I texted him but he blanked me as usual,” the former Oldham manager laughed. “He never takes my text messages or calls.

“Mark was fantastic with me. You don’t get the amount of games Mark has got in football without having a brilliant knowledge and being a brilliant man-manager.

“I owe Mark a lot and I’m looking forward to seeing him, but I’m hoping to nick three points off him.”

