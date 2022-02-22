Reigning W Series champion Jamie Chadwick joins Caitlyn Jenner’s new racing team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Reigning W Series champion Jamie Chadwick joins Caitlyn Jenner’s new racing team

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 4.46pm
Jamie Chadwick and Caitlyn Jenner (Williams handout/Isabel Infantes/PA)
Reigning W Series champion Jamie Chadwick has joined the newly-formed Jenner Racing team.

The 23-year-old Briton, who is a development driver for the Williams Formula 1 team, is aiming for a W Series hat-trick after winning the single-seater motor racing title in 2019 and 2021.

Caitlyn Jenner, a former racing driver who won the decathlon at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal, will act as principal for the team which aims to champion women in motor sport.

Chadwick said: “I have spoken to Caitlyn Jenner and her vision for the team is amazing.

“I have zero doubt that she will be able to help take my career to the next level and open doors for me internationally.

“I have made no secret of my desire to compete in F3 and F2. But timing is everything and the opportunity that W Series gives me to get more competitive experience at world-class circuits is a key step on my journey towards competing in F1.”

