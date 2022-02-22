Tom Lawrence banned for Derby as they take on Millwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tom Lawrence banned for Derby as they take on Millwall

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 4.56pm
Derby skipper Tom Lawrence will miss the Sky Bet Championship clash with Millwall through suspension (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Derby skipper Tom Lawrence will be missing through suspension for Wednesday night’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Millwall.

Lawrence was sent off after catching Nathan Thompson with a flailing arm during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Peterborough and will serve the first game of a three-match ban.

However, defender Richard Stearman is available once again after sitting out the last three games as a result of his dismissal at Huddersfield on February 2, and Rams boss Wayne Rooney has no fresh injury problems.

Lee Buchanan, who missed out at the weekend with a knock, and Colin Kazim-Richards (calf), are both closing in on returns.

Millwall will be without on-loan Sheffield United forward Oliver Burke, who could be sidelined for up to six weeks by a hamstring injury.

Burke limped out of last Tuesday night’s 2-0 win over QPR after just 28 minutes and is expected to be out for between four and six weeks.

Midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld is likely to sit out for a similar period after also sustaining a hamstring problem.

The Lions, whose game at Blackburn on Saturday was postponed at short notice, have Arsenal loanee Daniel Ballard working his way back towards full fitness following knee surgery, but Luke Freeman is set to miss the remainder of the campaign with a hamstring injury.

