QPR duo Lyndon Dykes and Lee Wallace face late fitness tests for Blackpool clash

QPR will make a late decision over the fitness of Lyndon Dykes and Lee Wallace ahead of the visit of Blackpool in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday.

Dykes sustained a knock and was sidelined for the draw with Hull at the weekend, while Wallace continues to battle a groin problem.

Norwich loanee Sam McCallum played a full 90 minutes in a second-team match against Oxford on Tuesday but Wednesday’s clash is expected to come too soon for the 21-year-old.

Chris Willock, who played on the left against Hull, could continue to play there in the absence of McCallum and Wallace.

James Husband is expected to continue to miss out for Blackpool’s trip to west London.

Husband has been absent since sustaining a hamstring injury against Hartlepool on January 8 but is set to return to first-team training this week.

However, Keshi Anderson – who also suffered a hamstring injury during the FA Cup clash – is expected to remain sidelined.

Richard Keogh will also be absent with a calf problem, with Chris Maxwell, Grant Ward, Matty Virtue and Sonny Carey on the long-term injury list.