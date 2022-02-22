QPR duo Lyndon Dykes and Lee Wallace face late fitness tests for Blackpool clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
QPR duo Lyndon Dykes and Lee Wallace face late fitness tests for Blackpool clash

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 5.13pm
QPR will make late decisions over the fitness of Lyndon Dykes (pictured) and Lee Wallace against Blackpool (Jacques Feeney/PA)
QPR will make a late decision over the fitness of Lyndon Dykes and Lee Wallace ahead of the visit of Blackpool in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday.

Dykes sustained a knock and was sidelined for the draw with Hull at the weekend, while Wallace continues to battle a groin problem.

Norwich loanee Sam McCallum played a full 90 minutes in a second-team match against Oxford on Tuesday but Wednesday’s clash is expected to come too soon for the 21-year-old.

Chris Willock, who played on the left against Hull, could continue to play there in the absence of McCallum and Wallace.

James Husband is expected to continue to miss out for Blackpool’s trip to west London.

Husband has been absent since sustaining a hamstring injury against Hartlepool on January 8 but is set to return to first-team training this week.

However, Keshi Anderson – who also suffered a hamstring injury during the FA Cup clash – is expected to remain sidelined.

Richard Keogh will also be absent with a calf problem, with Chris Maxwell, Grant Ward, Matty Virtue and Sonny Carey on the long-term injury list.

