Nick Powell could return from injury for Stoke as they play host to Luton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stoke midfielder Nick Powell could return to the side for Wednesday night’s Sky Bet Championship showdown with Luton.

Powell missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Birmingham with a hamstring problem, but is back in training and is in contention.

Central midfielder Romaine Sawyers could also figure following a 10-game lay-off with a thigh injury, while striker Josh Maja (Covid-19) and defender Ben Wilmot (illness) are both available.

Harry Souttar, Mario Vrancic and Abdallah Sima, who has returned to the Potters after a spell with parent club Brighton, remain on the casualty list.

Luton boss Nathan Jones must decide whether to stick or twist once again after reaping the rewards of shuffling his pack for Saturday’s 2-0 win over West Brom.

Jones made four changes, handing a first league appearance of his loan spell from Aston Villa to keeper Jed Steer and a start to veteran striker Cameron Jerome as they, Gabe Osho and Admiral Muskwe were drafted in.

James Shea, Henri Lansbury and Harry Cornick dropped to the bench as a result with Reece Burke missing out entirely.

Skipper Sonny Bradley continues to work his way back from minor hernia surgery, while midfielders Jordan Clark and Luke Berry are also closing in on returns.