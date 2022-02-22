Fury goes silent and a date to remember – Tuesday’s sporting social

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Fury goes silent and a date to remember – Tuesday’s sporting social

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 6.13pm
Tyson Fury is taking some time off social media (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Tyson Fury is taking some time off social media (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 22.

Football

Peter Crouch has still got it.

Bukayo Saka was hoping to inspire kids at his old school.

Zlatan went for a new look.

Happy birthdays.

Clubs marked events on this day in years gone by.

Rugby Union

Sam Billings wished George Kruis well in retirement.

A Will Greenwood hat-trick came of age.

Winter Olympics and Paralympics

Lewis Hamilton congratulated Canadian speed skater Charles Hamelin.

ParalympicsGB finalised their squad.

Hope Gordon was raring to go.

Boxing

Tyson Fury worked off the chocolates in the gym.

And then vowed to stay off social media until after the big fight.

Glory to Ukraine!

Formula One

Niki Lauda was remembered.

George Russell put some careful thought into his lid design.

Yuki Tsunoda – number 22 on the grid – was delighted with today’s date.

Athletics

Usain Bolt was also enjoying the date.

Golf

Ian Poulter was poking fun at his caddie.

Tennis

Venus Williams enjoyed Paris.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]