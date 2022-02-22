Fury goes silent and a date to remember – Tuesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 22.

Football

Peter Crouch has still got it.

Still got it First time 👀(🤫if you were there) @footballescapes pic.twitter.com/a0La5cUQoi — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) February 22, 2022

Bukayo Saka was hoping to inspire kids at his old school.

Special feeling going back to my primary school yesterday. Just a few years ago I was in the same shoes of all the kids who are young with big dreams and I hope my return will remind them to believe they can achieve anything ! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BwnxcpJQyf — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) February 22, 2022

Zlatan went for a new look.

Happy birthdays.

A real 'where were you when…' moment 😆 Join us in wishing former #SaintsFC captain @SaintSkipper5 a very happy birthday! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ydFNztGa8u — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 22, 2022

Have a great day, Branna! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/fkcKKZWqwF — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 22, 2022

Clubs marked events on this day in years gone by.

Just Frank scoring against Everton #OnThisDay in 2014! 😊 pic.twitter.com/K9bGFgMkM9 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 22, 2022

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞'𝐬 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐦 𝐓𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐫. 💛 🗓 #OnThisDay in 1996, GT returned to Watford FC as General Manager. pic.twitter.com/dPSytl6fEY — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) February 22, 2022

Rugby Union

Sam Billings wished George Kruis well in retirement.

Congrats @GeorgeKruis on a great rugby career! Exciting new @fourfiveuk chapter ahead 🙌🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/jKYwdC01FF — Sam Billings (@sambillings) February 22, 2022

A Will Greenwood hat-trick came of age.

Winter Olympics and Paralympics

Lewis Hamilton congratulated Canadian speed skater Charles Hamelin.

Love the helmet @Speedskater01 🙌🏾 congratulations on all your success in Beijing 🥇 pic.twitter.com/JgYMBa2FKl — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) February 21, 2022

ParalympicsGB finalised their squad.

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 I am delighted to say that Brett and I have been selected to represent Great Britain at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games. These will be my third Paralympics and my second with Brett we are both very excited and hope to make you all proud. Wish us luck! pic.twitter.com/mWPcaun5z2 — Millie Knight (@knight_millie) February 22, 2022

Delighted to announce @knight_millie and I have even selected for our second Paralympic games together. Bring on Beijing! 🇨🇳#NAVYfit pic.twitter.com/mA6mUOzlSP — Brett Wild RN (@BrettWild) February 22, 2022

Hope Gordon was raring to go.

Boxing

Tyson Fury worked off the chocolates in the gym.

for all the fat peeps out there this 1 is for you.💯😎🙏😂🌹 pic.twitter.com/MfY5ooPlam — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) February 22, 2022

And then vowed to stay off social media until after the big fight.

about to go on total blackout until after the fight april 23 2022.there may be update vids but won’t be from me. God bless you. pic.twitter.com/WlfduiMfnY — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) February 22, 2022

Glory to Ukraine!

Be sure: Ukraine 🇺🇦 is strong! It has a strong capital #Kyiv, strong cities, villages and a strong solid and united people who value above all their independence, sovereignty and peace in Europe. Its WILL to exist is infinite.Glory to Ukraine! Слава Україні! — Klitschko (@Klitschko) February 22, 2022

Formula One

Niki Lauda was remembered.

Remembering Niki Lauda on what would have been his 73rd birthday. Forever a legend of this team and this sport. We miss you, Niki. 🇦🇹🧡 pic.twitter.com/K0A3UzSbbd — McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 22, 2022

Remembering our double World Champion on what would have been his birthday. We miss you, Niki ❤️#essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/RNzkXB0fgp — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 22, 2022

A Champion. A mentor. A team-mate. A friend. 🙏 Remembering the legendary Niki Lauda on what would have been his birthday. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XCUcCAvt4Q — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 22, 2022

George Russell put some careful thought into his lid design.

Yuki Tsunoda – number 22 on the grid – was delighted with today’s date.

Oh it’s my day today✌️22/2/2022 — 角田裕毅/Yuki Tsunoda (@yukitsunoda07) February 22, 2022

Athletics

Usain Bolt was also enjoying the date.

Golf

Ian Poulter was poking fun at his caddie.

Tennis

Venus Williams enjoyed Paris.

Paris is my favorite city to travel to. This trip my sister Isha and I go to Louis Vuitton and Virgil Ablohs 8th and last show together at Men’s Paris fashion week both to celebrate his life and pay homage to his legacy. pic.twitter.com/7kW5rn2ift — Venus Williams (@Venuseswilliams) February 22, 2022