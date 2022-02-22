Tyson Fury announces social media blackout ahead of fight with Dillian Whyte

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tyson Fury announces social media blackout ahead of fight with Dillian Whyte

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 6.15pm Updated: February 22 2022, 6.43pm
Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte are on a collision course (Bradley Collyer/Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury announced a social media blackout so he can give Dillian Whyte “all the respect he deserves” ahead of an anticipated world heavyweight title contest between the British rivals.

Whyte had until 6am on Tuesday to sign a contract to face WBC champion Fury, whose co-promoter Frank Warren won the purse bids in December for the bout with a record 41million US dollars (£30million) offer.

It was rumoured Whyte was seeking a renegotiation to increase his share of the split as he is entitled to just 20 per cent of the purse, but the 33-year-old Londoner put pen to paper hours before the deadline, according to Fury.

Dillian Whyte has been the WBC's mandatory challenger for several years (Nick Potts/PA)
Fury, who claimed the WBC title by stopping Deontay Wilder in February 2020 and made his first defence by knocking out the American last October, has been goading his mandatory challenger on social media for several weeks.

And the 33-year-old WBC champion said in an Instagram story on Tuesday morning: “Oh my God. Dillian Whyte’s signed his contract for 8million dollars. What a surprise!

“An absolute idiot. Should this even be a talking point? The man signed, for the biggest pay-day he’s ever going to get in his life.”

Fury (31-0-1, 22KOs) suspects the reason for Whyte’s delay may have been some mental ploy to unnerve the self-styled Gypsy King ahead of a blockbuster bout that has been reported to be pencilled in for April 23 at Wembley.

He added in a sarcastic American accent: “Oh my God, my head hurts from all the mind-games that Dillian Whyte’s been playing on me. Oh my God. I’m so sore. I don’t know whether I’m coming or going. My training camp’s a mess.”

Fury, who has not fought on UK soil since outpointing Francesco Pianeta at Windsor Park in Belfast in August 2018, struck a more respectful tone as he confirmed he will take a break from social media to focus on Whyte.

He said in a video on Twitter: “I’m about to go off social media for the next eight and a half weeks, I’m going to go into training camp to give Dillian Whyte all the respect in the world that he needs.

“I’ll never underestimate anybody in my life and I’ll give this man all the respect he deserves coming as the number one-ranked WBC heavyweight challenger in the world.

“Don’t phone me, call me, email me, text me or try to contact me in any single way as I am out of bounds until May. I will see you all at the press conference. I’ll be training away, please appreciate my privacy and space.”

Whyte (28-2, 19KOs) has kept his counsel in response to Fury’s barbs in recent weeks and is yet to make any announcement on the fight. He last fought 11 months ago, avenging a shock defeat to Russia’s Alexander Povetkin.

