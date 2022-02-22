Levi Colwill back from injury as Huddersfield take on Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Levi Colwill back from injury as Huddersfield take on Cardiff

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 6.32pm
Huddersfield defender Levi Colwill is fit again (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Huddersfield defender Levi Colwill is fit again (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Huddersfield have Levi Colwill back available for their Championship clash with Cardiff on Wednesday.

The on-loan Chelsea defender could make his first appearance since suffering a knee injury in early January but the Terriers are in excellent form, beating league leaders Fulham at the weekend, and boss Carlos Corberan could stick with an unchanged team.

Back-up keeper Jamal Blackman is also available again after a stomach problem but Tino Anjorin (foot) and Pipa (groin) are not yet ready to return.

Alex Vallejo (knee), Rolando Aarons (knee) and Ryan Schofield (shoulder) are all long-term absentees.

Cardiff have been dealt a blow with the news Max Watters faces a significant spell out.

The striker sustained an ankle injury during training last week and is expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks.

Midfielder Joe Ralls could be back, though, after sitting out victory over Coventry and the weekend’s draw with Blackpool.

Centre-backs Curtis Nelson and Sean Morrison remain long-term absentees.

