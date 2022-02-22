George Baldock adds to Blades’ injury worries ahead of Blackburn clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
George Baldock adds to Blades’ injury worries ahead of Blackburn clash

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 6.43pm
George Baldock is one of eight absentees (Mark Kerton/PA)
Sheffield United are expected to be without George Baldock, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Chris Basham for the home clash with Blackburn as their injury list shows no sign of abating.

Baldock limped out of the Blades’ 4-0 win over Swansea on Saturday with a leg injury, Basham took a heavy kick in that game, while Norrington-Davies is playing through the pain of an unspecified knock.

Jayden Bogle is to undergo knee surgery and will not play again this season, while David McGoldrick is also booked in for an operation to resolve a thigh issue. Rhian Brewster (hamstring) has already been ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Defender Enda Stevens is “still a while” away from returning from a calf problem and although Ben Osborn is back in very light training following a hamstring injury, he remains “a couple of weeks away”, according to boss Paul Heckingbottom.

Tony Mowbray has confirmed forward Ben Brereton Diaz and defender Deyovaisio Zeefuik will both miss out for Blackburn.

Leading scorer Brereton Diaz has strained ankle ligaments, with the Rovers boss confirming it will be a lot longer than “a week or two”.

Dutchman Zeefuik is back in training after a hamstring injury but this game comes too soon.

Mowbray has offered a positive update on the fitness of Ian Poveda (ankle) and Bradley Dack (knee), with the duo closing in on first-team returns.

