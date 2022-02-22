George Baldock adds to Blades’ injury worries ahead of Blackburn clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield United are expected to be without George Baldock, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Chris Basham for the home clash with Blackburn as their injury list shows no sign of abating.

Baldock limped out of the Blades’ 4-0 win over Swansea on Saturday with a leg injury, Basham took a heavy kick in that game, while Norrington-Davies is playing through the pain of an unspecified knock.

Jayden Bogle is to undergo knee surgery and will not play again this season, while David McGoldrick is also booked in for an operation to resolve a thigh issue. Rhian Brewster (hamstring) has already been ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Defender Enda Stevens is “still a while” away from returning from a calf problem and although Ben Osborn is back in very light training following a hamstring injury, he remains “a couple of weeks away”, according to boss Paul Heckingbottom.

Tony Mowbray has confirmed forward Ben Brereton Diaz and defender Deyovaisio Zeefuik will both miss out for Blackburn.

Leading scorer Brereton Diaz has strained ankle ligaments, with the Rovers boss confirming it will be a lot longer than “a week or two”.

Dutchman Zeefuik is back in training after a hamstring injury but this game comes too soon.

Mowbray has offered a positive update on the fitness of Ian Poveda (ankle) and Bradley Dack (knee), with the duo closing in on first-team returns.