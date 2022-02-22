Callum McGregor believes Celtic can turn around Europa Conference League tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Callum McGregor believes Celtic can turn around Europa Conference League tie

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 7.33pm
Callum McGregor aims to lead Celtic to a famous win in Norway (Jane Barlow/PA)
Callum McGregor aims to lead Celtic to a famous win in Norway (Jane Barlow/PA)

Celtic captain Callum McGregor feels they can turn around their Europa Conference League tie against Bodo/Glimt if they sharpen up their concentration and quality in the second leg.

The Norwegian champions took a big step towards reaching the last 16 when they won 3-1 at Parkhead last week.

Celtic have it all to do in the Arctic circle, where heavy snow is forecast for Thursday’s encounter.

McGregor admitted they were not at their usual standards in the first leg but he saw enough in the game to give him confidence that Celtic can make a fight of it.

The midfielder said: “Being out there, you can normally tell how the game is going. We had good possession in good areas, we just lacked a little bit of quality in that sense, where we have normally been good.

“Sometimes you come off the pitch and think ‘that was tough’. It was a tough game for us but I still felt there were a lot of good moments for us and a lot of good situations.

“We will analyse where we went wrong and go for it and try to turn it around.”

Celtic showed in the Europa League group stage that they can get goals on the road – scoring eight in three matches, although they conceded nine.

McGregor said: “We are that type of team that we still want to be aggressive even if we are going away from home, we still want to play the same way, and that way will get us chances.

“It’s then just being ruthless and clinical when the chances come.

“We had some good chances at good times in the first leg and just didn’t take them, or the final pass wasn’t there, and that can be the small difference at this level.

“So we have to realise that and when we go there, we have to be spot on.

“We have to play quicker and be more aware of what’s around you, the spaces are only there for split seconds and you’ve got to play the pass or make the action in the final third.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier