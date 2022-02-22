Oisin McEntee nets maiden Morton goal in win at Partick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Oisin McEntee nets maiden Morton goal in win at Partick

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 9.42pm
Oisin McEntee scored Thistle’s winner (Nigel French/PA)
Oisin McEntee scored Thistle’s winner (Nigel French/PA)

Oisin McEntee scored his first goal for Greenock Morton to earn a 1-0 win at Partick Thistle in the cinch Championship.

Ross Docherty went close early on for the hosts and Brian Graham sent a shot just wide.

Alex Jakubiak wasted another good Thistle chance while both sides had penalty appeals waved away in a scoreless first half.

Graham saw a second-half spot-kick saved by Jack Hamilton and headed the rebound against a post, with a Thistle goal disallowed shortly afterwards.

Robbie Muirhead’s low free-kick at the other end was saved but five minutes after making a triple substitution, Morton broke through.

Reece Lyon, one of the newcomers, swung in a free-kick which was flicked on by Gozie Ugwu for McEntee to finish.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier