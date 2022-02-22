Oisin McEntee nets maiden Morton goal in win at Partick By Press Association February 22 2022, 9.42pm Oisin McEntee scored Thistle’s winner (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Oisin McEntee scored his first goal for Greenock Morton to earn a 1-0 win at Partick Thistle in the cinch Championship. Ross Docherty went close early on for the hosts and Brian Graham sent a shot just wide. Alex Jakubiak wasted another good Thistle chance while both sides had penalty appeals waved away in a scoreless first half. Graham saw a second-half spot-kick saved by Jack Hamilton and headed the rebound against a post, with a Thistle goal disallowed shortly afterwards. Robbie Muirhead’s low free-kick at the other end was saved but five minutes after making a triple substitution, Morton broke through. Reece Lyon, one of the newcomers, swung in a free-kick which was flicked on by Gozie Ugwu for McEntee to finish. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Dougie Imrie masterminds Morton’s win over former team Inverness Graham Alexander ‘always confident’ as Motherwell left it late against Morton Dunfermline 1-3 Morton: Life after Peter Grant begins in defeat as winless Pars face reality of relegation battle Paul Watson reveals the Ross Graham qualities destined to make him a star for Dunfermline – and Dundee United