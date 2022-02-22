Hartlepool come from behind to claim Colchester victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Substitute Isaac Fletcher grabbed the winner as Hartlepool came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory at struggling Colchester.

The U’s went ahead in the 22nd minute through Noah Chilvers, who celebrated his 21st birthday by scoring from close range after John Akinde’s shot had been parried by Ben Killip.

Cameron Coxe’s shot came back off a post in the 33rd minute for the hosts after he had raced onto Akinde’s pass.

Colchester goalkeeper Sam Hornby then foiled Luke Molyneux, before Freddie Sears’ effort hit a post in the opening minute of the second half.

Omar Bogle’s deflected strike smacked the crossbar and Hornby then tipped over Tom Crawford’s headed effort.

But Hartlepool equalised in the 70th minute when Bogle struck home a fine shot from the edge of the area after Joe White had raced towards goal and set him up.

And they grabbed a winner four minutes later through Fletcher, who stabbed home from close range after Bogle had burst into the Colchester area and the home defence had not properly cleared.