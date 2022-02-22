Maidenhead and Yeovil share spoils again

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Maidenhead and Yeovil shared the National League points with a 1-1 draw at York Road.

Olufela Olomola gave Yeovil the lead in the 18th minute but Kane Ferdinand’s equaliser just before half-time ensured the Berkshire side extended their unbeaten record to four matches.

The visitors had the ball in the net in the 14th minute through Luke Wilkinson but the effort was ruled out for a foul.

Yeovil did take the lead four minutes later when Olomola beat Maidenhead goalkeeper Dan Gyollai with a powerful low shot into the corner.

Ferdinand struck the crossbar midway through the half and he was credited with the equaliser after appearing to get the decisive touch to a long throw-in just before the break.

Dan Sparkes twice went close for the hosts in the second half, forcing keeper Grant Smith into two good low saves either side of the hour mark.

However, the game finished level for the second time this season following October’s goalless draw in Somerset.